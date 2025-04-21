Groshans, Wilson Have Four Hits Each in 12-7 Sunday Win

April 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Peyton Wilson and Jordan Groshans each had four hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-7) 12-7 win over the San Antonio Missions (9-6) at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium on Sunday to conclude a six-game series. With the win, the Naturals secured a series split and have an off day Monday before starting a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Tulsa Drillers.

Naturals starter Ryan Ramsey got off to a clean start, hurling four scoreless frames to start the afternoon. The Naturals offense offered six runs of support over that time, starting with Jac Caglianone's sacrifice fly in the first inning. A pair of two-out rallies later in the game, punctuated by Carter Jensen's two-run homer in the fourth, gave the Nats a 6-0 edge.

NWA added three more runs in the fifth before the Missions responded with a pair in the bottom of the frame. Groshans singled to left, plating two runs for his fourth hit of the day, extending the NWA lead to 12-3. San Antonio scored four runs in the ninth, but it was too little, too late. The Naturals closed out the series finale with a win and, with back-to-back victories, earned a series split.

Monday is a scheduled off day before the Naturals welcome the Tulsa Drillers into Arvest Ballpark for six games beginning on Tuesday. Fans can get their tickets at www.nwanaturals.com. Teh games are also available to stream with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with a subscription on the MLB and MiLB apps, as well as MLB.tv. Fans can watch all the action for free through the Bally Sports Live app and can stream the radio call on www.nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB app.

