Wind Surge Handle Travs, 6-2

Wichita, KS - Wichita Wind Surge pitching struck out 15 without walking anyone and defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 6-2 on Thursday night. Wind Surge starter Blayne Enlow punched out 10 Travs over 5.1 innings giving up just one run on his way to the win. Curtis Taylor secured the final four outs for a save. Each team hit two home runs with Robbie Tenerowicz and Jonatan Clase homering for Arkansas. The Travelers never led in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Anthony Prato broke the ice on the scoring with a two-run home run off Travs starter Ethan Lindow in the third.

* Wichita added single runs in each of their final four at-bats. Included in that was a bases loaded walk in the sixth and a run with out a hit in the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-4, 2B

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the Travs first road loss of the season when hitting multiple homers.

* Arkansas is just 5-16 all-time at Riverfront Stadium.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Emerson Hancock (4-1, 4.45) starting for Arkansas against David Festa (2-2, 4.45) for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

