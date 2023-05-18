Naturals Swing to 10-5 Win on Thursday

Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-19) struck for five runs in the 5th to jump ahead and take the eventual 10-5 win against the Springfield Cardinals (15-21) in game three of the series at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night.

Decisions:

W - LHP Anthony Veneziano (5-1)

L - RHP Ryan Shreve (0-1)

S - LHP Dante Biasi (1)

Notables:

One night after homering and tripling on Wednesday, RF Justin Toerner belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the 3rd inning on Thursday... 1B Chandler Redmond slugged his Double-A-leading 13th home run of the year, a solo shot in the 3rd... 3B Jacob Buchberger added a solo blast in the 8th, his seventh home run of the year.

On Deck:

-Friday, May 19 - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-3, 7.07) @ NWA RHP Beck Way (0-3, 13.83)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

