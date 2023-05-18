Naturals Swing to 10-5 Win on Thursday
May 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-19) struck for five runs in the 5th to jump ahead and take the eventual 10-5 win against the Springfield Cardinals (15-21) in game three of the series at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday night.
Decisions:
W - LHP Anthony Veneziano (5-1)
L - RHP Ryan Shreve (0-1)
S - LHP Dante Biasi (1)
Notables:
One night after homering and tripling on Wednesday, RF Justin Toerner belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the 3rd inning on Thursday... 1B Chandler Redmond slugged his Double-A-leading 13th home run of the year, a solo shot in the 3rd... 3B Jacob Buchberger added a solo blast in the 8th, his seventh home run of the year.
On Deck:
-Friday, May 19 - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-3, 7.07) @ NWA RHP Beck Way (0-3, 13.83)
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 18, 2023
- Naturals Swing to 10-5 Win on Thursday - Springfield Cardinals
- Stellar Pitching by Enlow Keeps Arkansas at Bay - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tulsa Drops Another Game to Hooks - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Handle Travs, 6-2 - Arkansas Travelers
- Streaking Hooks Drop Drillers - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Collects 16 Hits in Thursday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- RoughRiders Stymie Amarillo Hitters in 7-1 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Hurt by Long Ball, Drop Fourth Straight - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- San Antonio Collects 16 Hits in Thursday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Missions to Host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on June 10th - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Dropped 11-2 on Wednesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Surge Come Up Short In Heartbreaking Defensive Battle - Wichita Wind Surge
- Dominant Pitching Carries Travs to Road Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Blow Out Naturals, 11-2 - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Fall in Pitching Duel - Tulsa Drillers
- Soddies Sunk in Frisco, Drop Game Two - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Pen One-Hitter for Third Straight Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Naturals Swing to 10-5 Win on Thursday
- Cardinals Blow Out Naturals, 11-2
- Drillers Hang on for 5-3 Win on Thursday
- Tulsa Tops Cards in Wednesday Matinee
- Drillers Take Tuesday Opener in Tulsa