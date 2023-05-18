Surge Come Up Short In Heartbreaking Defensive Battle

Double plays, diving catches, and close tags were on display tonight. The Wichita Wind Surge played a defense heavy baseball game this evening.

They could not come up with the win as the Surge's six-game win streak has come to an end.

Pitching was on display for both teams early on. Carlos Luna for the Surge, in his sixth start of the season, only gave up two hits and two runs over five and a third innings.

Bryan Woo for the Travelers was able to stay in a bit longer and pitched for 6 full innings. He gave up one run and seven hits.

A single run home run to left field from Alex Isola in the fourth inning was the sole run scored for the Surge tonight. The Surge ended the game with a total of nine hits.

The only scoring play for the Travelers was a two run home run from Connor Hoover who also brought Josh Morgan in with him. They were limited to eight hits as well.

The matchup between the Wichita Wind Surge and the Arkansas Travelers looks to be turning into a tight series as the Travelers win tonight tied it up 1-1.

NOTES - Alerick Soularie extended his hitting streak to seven games and DaShawn Keirsey six game hi streak ended.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and the Travelers continue the series Thursday at 7:05 PM CDT at Riverfront Stadium. It's a Thirsty Thursday. Wichita will start RH Blayne Enlow vs RH Ethan Lindow.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

Texas League Stories from May 18, 2023

