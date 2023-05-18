Missions to Host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on June 10th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club, through a partnership with Major League Baseball, will host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, June 10th. The club will wear Marvel-designed jerseys for their game against the Wichita Wind Surge.

These jerseys will be auctioned off following the game with the proceeds benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas. After the game, fans can enjoy spectacular fireworks display courtesy of the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Tickets for this game will range from $10.00 - $30.00 for individual tickets. For more information on tickets, please call 210-675-PARK or visit samissions.com.

Major League Baseball announced its partnership with Marvel Entertainment in October of 2021 and revealed the Defenders of the Diamond campaign.

The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide lifelong services and support to children and adults with Down syndrome and theirâ¯families in South Texas to optimize well-being,â¯develop rewarding relationships, and fosterâ¯inclusion in the community. It serves 1,375 families across San Antonio and the surrounding areas by helping give access to resources, providing engagement opportunities in the community, and assisting with progress toward self-actualization. The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas is determined to empower and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families, as well as spread Down Syndrome Awareness throughout the community.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

