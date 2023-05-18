Naturals Dropped 11-2 on Wednesday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-19) took a tough 11-2 loss on Wednesday to the Springfield Cardinals (15-20) at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. The two teams continue their series on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Northwest Arkansas started off the game by taking a first inning lead. Tyler Tolbert started off the frame with a double and Peyton Wilson followed it up with a double of his own on the very next pitch to score Tolbert and make it a 1-0 game. Jorge Bonifacio laced a one-out double to right, bringing in Wilson to extend the lead to 2-0.

That was all the Naturals offense would get, though.

The Cardinals proceeded to score in six of the next eight innings, including a total of eight runs over the final three frames to take an 11-2 victory over NWA.

Jonathan Bowlan ended the day with a no-decision despite pitching well through 3.1 innings in his second start back from the IL. The righty struck out five while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk. *T.J. Sikkema (1-2) *took the loss, allowing one unearned run on a hit with three walks and four strikeouts. Every pitcher who took the mound for Northwest Arkansas allowed at least one unearned run in the game.

The series continues on Thursday night with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch as the Texas League ERA leader, Anthony Veneziano (4-1, 1.45) takes the mound for the Naturals. Fans can get their tickets or catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

