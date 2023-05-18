Streaking Hooks Drop Drillers
May 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Bolstered by another dominant pitching performance, the Hooks engineered their fourth consecutive win Thursday night, beating the Drillers, 4-1, before 4,321 fans at Whataburger Field.
Blair Henley authored a terrific start, taming Tulsa to the tune of one earned run, two walks and three hits over five innings.
Aaron Brown blanked the Drillers over the final four innings for his second Double-A win. Brown scattered three singles and fanned six without issuing a walk.
The tandem was aided by three ground-ball double plays.
During this four-game win streak, Hooks pitchers have permitted just two earned runs over a span of 36 innings.
CC struck first Thursday as Chad Stevens reached to begin the third with an infield single. Two outs later, Will Wagner crushed a double off the wall in center for his ninth RBI in 15 games.
Tulsa tied it with an unearned run in the fourth before Wagner struck again in the sixth. Following his lead-off two-bagger, Wagner advanced home via a ground out and wild pitch.
Joey Loperfido afforded insurance with a 383-foot home run to left field, capitalizing on a lead-off walk by Drew Gilbert.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
