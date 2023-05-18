Stellar Pitching by Enlow Keeps Arkansas at Bay

WICHITA, KS - Blayne Enlow matches career strike out best to give the Wind Surge a 6-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers.

The Surge were led by Enlow who secured a season high ten strikeouts. This ties his career high when he punched out ten in a game exactly two years ago on May 18, 2021 with Class A Cedar Rapids. He pitched five and a third innings, gave up only one run, and six hits.

The Surge bats heated up early when Armani Smith hit a whacky bouncing automatic double in the bottom of the second. Anthony Prato followed with a two-run home run that went 383 feet and brought in Will Holland in the bottom of the third.

In what was one of the most exciting plays of the game Jake Rucker hit a sacrifice fly into shallow right field to drive in Anthony Prato.

The winning pitcher was Blayne Enlow, and the losing pitcher was Lindow. The Wind Surge improve their season record with the win to (17-18) and pick up a game in the standings on first place Arkansas with the loss drop to (23-12).

NOTES: Alerick Soulaire was placed on the temporary inactive roster. Alex Isola has reached base in 14 consecutive games. Enlow's win is just the fourth win this season by a Wichita starting pitcher.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and the Travelers continue the series Friday May 19 at 7:05 CDT. Surge will start David Festa vs Emerson Hancock. It will be Fireworks Friday, stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, MiLB First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

