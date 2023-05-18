Dominant Pitching Carries Travs to Road Win

Wichita, KS-15 strikeouts by Arkansas pitchers carried the Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. Bryan Woo struck out a season high 10 over six innings while allowing just one run. Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell then combined to slam the door over the final three innings. Campbell notched his first save of the season. Connor Hoover provided the offense with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Woo stranded two runners to preserve the lead with a strikeout closing the sixth inning on his final hitter of the night.

* Wichita got the tying and winning runs into scoring position with two out in the ninth but Campbell induced a groundout from Yoyner Fajardo to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Connor Hoover: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Bryan Woo: Win, 6 IP, 7 H, R, BB, 10 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas matched their season high leaving 11 runners on base.

* Josh Morgan had a hit and a walk for the fourth consecutive game.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Ethan Lindow (0-0, 0.00) starting for Arkansas against Blayne Enlow (0-1, 3.56) for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from May 18, 2023

