Wind Surge Cannot Contain Cardiac Naturals in Series Finale

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind surge lost the series finale in comeback fashion 3-2 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Neither team scored until the eighth inning of the matinee, thanks to a pitcher's duel.

Zebby Matthews struck out eight Naturals hitters through seven strong innings on the mound, while the pitching duo of Luinder Avila and Keylan Killgore stymied Wichita. The seven frames marked the longest stretch where the game was scoreless between both teams this week.

Jeferson Morales broke the scoreless tie on a two-run home run in the top of the eighth for his third round-tripper of the season. Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases in the home half of the frame and tied the game on a two-out, two-run single to right by Rodolfo Durán.

The Naturals matched their eighth by putting men everywhere in the bottom of the ninth before Shervyen Newton singled up the middle to secure a come-from-behind 3-2 victory. Despite the loss, the Wind Surge took the second series between the clubs in Springdale by winning four of the seven games.

John Stankiewicz pitched the ninth and received the loss, now standing at 0-2 on the season for Wichita after surrendering three hits and a walk while striking out a batter.

The Wind Surge returns to Riverfront Stadium to begin a series with the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, June 11. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

