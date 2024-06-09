Wild Ending Sees San Antonio Edge Past Midland on Saturday Night

MIDLAND, Texas - With the Missions up 4-2 in the ninth inning, Cooper Bowman pinch hit for Midland with two runners on and clobbered a ball onto the left field berm for what looked to be a walk-off three-run home run for the RockHounds. After an appeal by San Antonio's dugout, pitcher Jayvien Sandridge returned to the rubber and tossed the ball to third base, where Marcos Castañon stepped on the bag for what turned out to be the final out of the game. Denzel Clarke, the would-be fourth run for Midland, missed third base on his way home, so he was ruled out to end the game with a 4-3 score in favor of the Missions.

Boos rained down at Momentum Bank Ballpark as a crowd of 4,790 went from celebrating a miraculous win to processing a devastating loss. Thanks to the reversal, Missions starter Ryan Bergert secured his first win of the season, and San Antonio can clinch a series victory in tomorrow afternoon's finale.

The Missions got off to a fast start against RockHounds starter Gunnar Hoglund in the first inning. Clay Dungan lifted his first home run of the season to the opposite field, a two-run shot that put San Antonio up 2-0.

In the second inning, Jarryd Dale flied out harmlessly to center field, except Clarke mishandled the transfer and let the ball roll well away from him. Juan Zabala managed to score all the way from second on what was ruled a throwing error after the initial putout, so the Missions led 3-0.

Hoglund then settled down, at one point retiring ten straight Missions. That meant Bergert had to match him, and Bergert did. After a walk to start the game, Bergert set down the next eight RockHounds before Jeisson Rosario tallied the first hit for Midland with two outs in the third. Jack Winkler doubled Rosario home to make it 3-1 heading to the fourth frame.

Jeremy Eierman inched the RockHounds closer with a solo home run in the fifth. A double play later in the inning helped Bergert get through five, leaving the game in line for his first win with the Missions up 3-2.

San Antonio turned to the bullpen. Bobby Milacki tossed two scoreless innings to keep it a 3-2 game. Then Castañon drove in a massive insurance run with a sacrifice fly, making it 4-2 San Antonio in the eighth.

Raul Brito recorded two outs in the eighth before a Winkler walk and Colby Thomas double knocked him out of the game. Sandridge entered and stranded those two runners in scoring position as he struck out Shane McGuire to send the game to the ninth inning.

The Missions went down quietly in the top of the ninth, but the bottom of the ninth was anything but quiet. Midland covered the corners, and with two outs, they sent May's Texas League Player of the Month to pinch hit. Representing the winning run, Bowman sent a ball out of the ballpark and the celebrations began, with the lights flickering and the crowd going wild for a Midland win.

As the RockHounds mobbed Bowman, acting manager Miguel Del Castillo-serving for Luke Montz, who had been ejected earlier in the game-asked the umpires for an appeal at third. All the Missions took the field again as Sandridge threw to third, and an out was called to reverse the result and end the game with the Missions as winners.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 25-30 on the season

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): W, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Gunnar Hoglund (RockHounds starter): L, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 9 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch June 9th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): W, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-2, RBI, BB, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): SV, 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 0-4

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): DNP

Colby Thomas (#12 A's prospect): 1-4

Jack Perkins (#15 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 9th

Gunnar Hoglund (#17 A's prospect): L, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 9 K

Cooper Bowman (#18 A's prospect): 1-1, RBI

Tyler Baum (#22 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#23 A's prospect): 0-3, R, BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, June 9th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-4, 5.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Domingo Robles (0-1, 7.00) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

