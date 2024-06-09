Travs Dropped by Cards

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Max Rajcic threw seven strong innings as the Springfield Cardinals strengthened their hold on first place in the North Division with an 8-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. The Cardinals put up three runs in the first inning and the Travs could never get on track offensively against Rajcic. Ben Williamson had two hits and a run driven in for the Travs. Rajcic was the winning pitcher, his sixth of the season while Blas Castano was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The first five Springfield batters of the night all reached base on a walk, three hits (two infield hits) and an error.

* A three-run home run by Jacob Buchberger put the Cardinals up by seven runs in the fifth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Ben Williamson: 2-4, RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas now trails Springfield by 1.5 games in the division race with 13 games to play.

* Alberto Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to eight.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 4.54) making the start against RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 5.13). It is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is at 1:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

