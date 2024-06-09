Riders Rally Sunday for Series Split

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Making the most of two hits, the first-place Frisco RoughRiders edged the Hooks, 2-1, before a crowd of 4,244 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger Field, forcing a split of the six-game series.

With the setback, Corpus Christi stands 8-5 in its last 13 games.

Hooks hurlers issued two walks, and they were both cashed in thanks to singles by Josh Hatcher and Abimelec Ortiz in the fourth and seventh, respectively.

Jake Bloss, who set down the first 10 batters he faced, worked 5 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.88 in seven Double-A starts.

Drew Strotman retired six of eight while Cesar Gomez struck out four over 1 1/3 perfect frames.

Gomez, who has blanked foes over his last five appearances, owns a 1.46 ERA in 14 appearances on the year, striking out 26 against three walks in 24 2/3.

Corpus Christi's lone marker came in the fourth. J.C. Correa cracked a lead-off double and later scored via a sac fly from Tommy Sacco Jr.

The Hooks threated early against Emiliano Teodo, but they left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings.

