Brilliant Bedell Not Enough as Cards Fall 2-1
June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Ian Bedell struck out a career high 11 as part of 14-strikeout effort for the Springfield pitching staff, but Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the 9th inning to break a 1-1 tie as the Cardinals dropped the series finale at Dickey-Stephens Park 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals settle for a series split with the Travs and have a half-game lead in the North Division with 12 to play in the first half.
Decisions:
W: Troy Taylor (1-0)
L: Matt Svanson (1-3)
Notables:
Bedell's career day is just the latest in a dominant run. The Mizzou product has allowed just 2 R on 11 hits with 28 K's over his last 3 starts (18.1 IP), but has taken a no-decision in each. The Cards have not scored a run while Bedell has been in the game in any of his last 3 starts.
Noah Mendlinger had two hits and has hit safely in 4 straight games.
Springfield went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
The Cards picked up another outfield assist when Noah Mendlinger threw out Cole Young at home plate in the bottom of the 6th inning on a fly ball to right. It's the Cardinals' 2nd outfield assist in as many days.
Today was the Cardinals' final regular season game in North Little Rock. Springfield went 6-3 at Dickey-Stephens Park.
On Deck:
Tuesday, June 11 at 6:05 pm: SPR LHP Steven Matz (MLB Rehab) vs NWA TBA
Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, Copa de la Diversión Cardenales Day
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
Ian Bedell set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts today without issuing a walk.
