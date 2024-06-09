Brilliant Bedell Not Enough as Cards Fall 2-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Ian Bedell struck out a career high 11 as part of 14-strikeout effort for the Springfield pitching staff, but Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the 9th inning to break a 1-1 tie as the Cardinals dropped the series finale at Dickey-Stephens Park 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals settle for a series split with the Travs and have a half-game lead in the North Division with 12 to play in the first half.

Decisions:

W: Troy Taylor (1-0)

L: Matt Svanson (1-3)

Notables:

Bedell's career day is just the latest in a dominant run. The Mizzou product has allowed just 2 R on 11 hits with 28 K's over his last 3 starts (18.1 IP), but has taken a no-decision in each. The Cards have not scored a run while Bedell has been in the game in any of his last 3 starts.

Noah Mendlinger had two hits and has hit safely in 4 straight games.

Springfield went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Cards picked up another outfield assist when Noah Mendlinger threw out Cole Young at home plate in the bottom of the 6th inning on a fly ball to right. It's the Cardinals' 2nd outfield assist in as many days.

Today was the Cardinals' final regular season game in North Little Rock. Springfield went 6-3 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 11 at 6:05 pm: SPR LHP Steven Matz (MLB Rehab) vs NWA TBA

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, Copa de la Diversión Cardenales Day

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

Ian Bedell set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts today without issuing a walk.

