Drillers Earn Another Big Win to Split Series

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers ended a two-game skid by using their third big offensive performance this week against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday evening at HODGETOWN. After setting a new season high by scoring 17 runs in game one of Friday's doubleheader, Tulsa came within two runs of that feat on Sunday by earning a 15-2 win.

The lopsided win was the third time in the series that Tulsa scored over ten runs as the Drillers earned the series split against the Sod Poodles.

The Drillers saw production from the nine spot in the lineup to produce the first runs of the night. Brendon Davis began the third inning with a single, and Brandon Lewis followed with his two-run homer to give Tulsa a lead they did not give up.

One inning later, Diego Cartaya increased Tulsa's lead to 3-0 with a ground-rule double that scored Jose Ramos from second base. The hit by Cartaya was the final hit the Drillers earned in the inning as Tulsa scored four more runs on a passed ball, a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and an error to take a 7-0 lead.

Jose Ramos added to the lead in the sixth inning with a three-run homer.

Taylor Young drove in an 11th run for Tulsa with a single in the seventh inning to put the Drillers ahead 11-0.

One inning later, Cartaya drove in his second and third run of the game by hitting a two-run homer.

In the ninth inning, Dalton Rushing and Damon Keith drove in two final runs with a double and a single.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Jared Karros had a career night in his fifth start for the Drillers on Sunday evening. The UCLA product tossed five shutout innings and allowed only four baserunners. He also struck out a career-high nine batters and recorded his second Double A win.

*The Drillers used four pitchers from the bullpen to close out the win, with Jack Little and Logan Boyer recording scoreless outings.

*Tulsa is now 9-0 when scoring over ten runs this season.

*The Drillers led Double A, scoring 50 runs for the week. The team also led the Texas League with nine home runs.

*Six of the nine Tulsa hitters recorded a multi-hit game and scored multiple runs.

*S.P. Chen drove in the Sod Poodles first run of the night in the seventh inning with a double off Antonio Knowles. Chen also drove in Amarillo's second run with his single in the ninth inning.

*After winning Tuesday's series opener, former Driller Cole Percival completed just three innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He needed 78 pitches to complete the three innings.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will return home to ONEOK Field to begin a key series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. The series will be important in determining the first-half champion in the Texas League North Division. Game one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

ARK- RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 4.15 ERA)

TUL - LHP Justin Wrobleski (4-2, 3.34 ERA)

