Pitching Carries Riders to Close Win over Hooks in Series Finale

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the Corpus Christi Hooks 2-1 from Whataburger Field on Sunday evening.

Frisco (37-20) was led by their pitching on Sunday with starter Emiliano Teodo striking out seven across four innings while allowing just one run on five hits.

Steven Jennings (4-0) then retired all nine he faced across his three innings of work before Robby Ahlstrom threw the last two frames to earn his fourth save.

The Riders jumped on the board first in the fourth inning with a Josh Hatcher RBI single, scoring Liam Hicks.

Corpus Christi (22-35) then immediately tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh, Abimelec Ortiz delivered the go-ahead RBI single to put Frisco ahead. Both hits for the Riders all game were RBI singles.

Drew Strotman (3-1) took the loss in relief for Corpus Christi.

Frisco now leads the Texas League South by 4.0 games with 12 games remaining in the first half after a Midland win on Sunday.

Following their day off on Monday, the RoughRiders return home to begin their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th from Riders Field.

Tuesday is Camp Day at Riders Field, so enjoy camp games and be sure to visit the cooling stations in the ballpark in between the camp fun!

