Travs Walk-Off Sunday to Split Series

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Grant Witherspoon hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The victory gave the Travs a split of the six game series. Cole Young homered in the fourth inning to give Arkansas an early lead. Witherspoon's heroics were necessary after Springfield had tied the game in the eighth inning. Danny Wirchansky fired five scoreless innings for the second consecutive start giving up just two hits and no walks. Troy Taylor was the winning pitcher after authoring a perfect top of the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Young's homer came leading off the fourth inning after Cardinals starter Ian Bedell had put down the first nine Travelers hitters.

* With one out in the ninth, Alberto Rodriguez drew the Travs first walk of the day. Pinch-runner Jared Oliva immediately stole second base and moved to third on a base hit by Hogan Windish before Witherspoon's sac fly ended the contest.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 3-4, run, HR, RBI

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas now trails Springfield by 0.5 games in the first half division race with 12 games to play.

* The walk-off victory was the third of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, Arkansas opens a six game series at Tulsa on Tuesday night. RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 4.15) makes the start against LHP Justin Wrobleski (4-2, 3.34). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

