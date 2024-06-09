Steven Matz Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Tuesday

June 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that LHP Steven Matz is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this Tuesday, June 11.

The Cardinals host the NW Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday at 6:05 PM. It's Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2 and our first Copa De La Diversión Night of the season as Springfield transforms into the Cardenales. Get your tickets at this link here.

Matz has started six games this season with St. Louis in his third year with the team. Prior to signing with the Cardinals before the 2022 season, the Stony Brook, NY native began his career with the New York Mets where he finished in the top-ten in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016. Matz also pitched in game four of the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals as a 24-year-old. He allowed just two runs across five innings at Citi Field.

Matz is set to be the fourth Major League rehabber to appear with Springfield this season, joining Lars Nootbaar, Matt Carpenter and Keynan Middleton. Gates for Tuesday's game will open at 5:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.