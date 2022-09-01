Wind Surge Announce 2023 Schedule

Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 138-game Texas League campaign.

The Wind Surge will open the season with a three-game road trip to the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) on April 6th.

The regular season will span across six months with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) and regular season finale is scheduled for Sunday, September 17 against Midland Rockhounds (Oakland A's). A key detail of the 2023 schedule is 12 fun-filled weekends at Riverfront Stadium from early April to mid-September.

For the third-straight season, the six-game series format is back in 2023 with Monday as an off day with two exceptions. Opening Weekend (April 6th - 8th) and the first weekend after the All-Star Break (July 14th - 16th), both against the Cardinals, will be three-game series.

You can view a printable PDF version of the 2023 schedule: https://bit.ly/3CJdeeC

Riverfront Stadium hosts 36 weekend games in 2023, including 13 games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The team will celebrate Independence Day a day early on July 3rd and will be home on Labor Day Weekend. By month, the Wind Surge will host 12 games in April, 8 in May, 12 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and nine in September.

Game times for all 138 contests will be announced at a later date. Additional details and ticket information will be posted on www.windsurge.com as they become available.

The Wichita Wind Surge are the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and play at Riverfront Stadium.

