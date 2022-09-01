Autograph Grab Bag this Friday Features Yadi, Waino, Chris Carpenter and More
September 1, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
The Springfield Cardinals Autograph Grab Bag is back this Friday! Don't miss your chance to grab autographed baseballs by Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter and more.
The Autograph Grab Bag will take place during this Friday's game against Wichita at 6:35pm, which also includes Country Music Fireworks.
Click here to get your tickets for Friday's game right now.
Just $20 per selection, the Grab Bag will run throughout Friday's game at the Springfield Cardinals Tent at Gate 3 on the Main Concourse. In addition to the Cardinals legends mentioned above, the Grab Bag will include autographed baseballs by more than 40 current and former Major Leaguers, including David Eckstein, Jose Oquendo, Jason Isringhausen, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neil, Matt Carpenter and more (full list below).
RED Access Members will receive early entry through Gate 3 starting at 5:15pm for first access to the Grab Bag. The Grab Bag will then be available to all fans starting when gates open at 5:35pm through the first pitch of the 9th inning. There is a max of five selections before the 3rd inning, after which there is no maximum. For fans that purchase two, there will be a redraw available if you draw a duplicate. All baseballs are 'as is.'
Proceeds from the Autoraph Grab Bag will benefit the Cardinals Youth Initiative to bring area children's charities to Springfield Cardinals games.
Full list of available Autographed Baseballs:
Yadier Molina
Adam Wainwright
Chris Carpenter
David Eckstein
Jose Oquendo
Jason Isringhausen
Matt Carpenter
Michael Wacha
Ryan Helsley
Jack Flaherty
Dylan Carlson
Tyler O'Neill
Randy Arozarena
Luke Voit
Ryan Ludwick
Rick Ankiel
Stephen Piscotty
Randall Grichuk
Dakota Hudson
Bernard Gilkey
Alex Reyes
Greg Garcia
Jose Martinez
Genesis Cabrera
Lane Thomas
Junior Fernandez
Austin Gomber
Ivan Herrera
Luke Gregerson
John Gant
Seth Elledge
Brett Cecil
Yairo Munoz
Conner Greene
Andy Young
Max Schrock
Alex Mejia
Dominic Leone
Justin Williams
Tyler Lyons
Tom Lawless/Kyle McClellan/Alex Mejia combo
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 1, 2022
- Autograph Grab Bag this Friday Features Yadi, Waino, Chris Carpenter and More - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Announce 2023 Schedule - Wichita Wind Surge
- Series Evened After 26-Run Slugfest - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travs Go Wild Late in Win over RockHounds - Arkansas Travelers
- Naturals Fall in Series Opener to Tulsa as Drillers Score Seven Unanswered - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Riders Slug Six Home Runs in Wild 16-10 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Brown Slams Door for Fourth Consecutive Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Home Run Haunts Drillers in Loss - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Autograph Grab Bag this Friday Features Yadi, Waino, Chris Carpenter and More
- Cardinals Get Surge'D, Fall 5-4
- Springfield Cardinals, Great Southern Bank Team up for FIRST EVER $9,000 Giveaway
- St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Broadcasters Bengie Molina, Polo Ascencio Come to Hammons Field Thursday, September 1
- Cardinals Explode in 7th, Down Surge 7-6