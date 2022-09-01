Autograph Grab Bag this Friday Features Yadi, Waino, Chris Carpenter and More

September 1, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals Autograph Grab Bag is back this Friday! Don't miss your chance to grab autographed baseballs by Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter and more.

The Autograph Grab Bag will take place during this Friday's game against Wichita at 6:35pm, which also includes Country Music Fireworks.

Click here to get your tickets for Friday's game right now.

Just $20 per selection, the Grab Bag will run throughout Friday's game at the Springfield Cardinals Tent at Gate 3 on the Main Concourse. In addition to the Cardinals legends mentioned above, the Grab Bag will include autographed baseballs by more than 40 current and former Major Leaguers, including David Eckstein, Jose Oquendo, Jason Isringhausen, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neil, Matt Carpenter and more (full list below).

RED Access Members will receive early entry through Gate 3 starting at 5:15pm for first access to the Grab Bag. The Grab Bag will then be available to all fans starting when gates open at 5:35pm through the first pitch of the 9th inning. There is a max of five selections before the 3rd inning, after which there is no maximum. For fans that purchase two, there will be a redraw available if you draw a duplicate. All baseballs are 'as is.'

Proceeds from the Autoraph Grab Bag will benefit the Cardinals Youth Initiative to bring area children's charities to Springfield Cardinals games.

Full list of available Autographed Baseballs:

Yadier Molina

Adam Wainwright

Chris Carpenter

David Eckstein

Jose Oquendo

Jason Isringhausen

Matt Carpenter

Michael Wacha

Ryan Helsley

Jack Flaherty

Dylan Carlson

Tyler O'Neill

Randy Arozarena

Luke Voit

Ryan Ludwick

Rick Ankiel

Stephen Piscotty

Randall Grichuk

Dakota Hudson

Bernard Gilkey

Alex Reyes

Greg Garcia

Jose Martinez

Genesis Cabrera

Lane Thomas

Junior Fernandez

Austin Gomber

Ivan Herrera

Luke Gregerson

John Gant

Seth Elledge

Brett Cecil

Yairo Munoz

Conner Greene

Andy Young

Max Schrock

Alex Mejia

Dominic Leone

Justin Williams

Tyler Lyons

Tom Lawless/Kyle McClellan/Alex Mejia combo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.