Series Evened After 26-Run Slugfest

Amarillo, TX - 10 runs on 10 hits was not enough for the Amarillo Sod Poodles who dropped game two against the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night. The RoughRiders matched every Sod Poodles scoring inning with one of their own as two of the three clubs battling for a Texas League South Division second-half crown slugged it out in downtown Amarillo.

Frisco used a pair of singles to take their first lead of the game in the game's opening half-inning. Amarillo starter Ross Carver retired the RoughRiders in order in the top of the second inning and then allowed a leadoff single in the third, but kept it a one-run deficit for Amarillo.

Catcher Nick Dalesandro was plunked to begin the home half of the third, later being moved into scoring position on a Ti'Quan Forbes single into right field. Jorge Barrosa laid down a sacrifice bunt that ended with him on second base and two runs across the plate with the first Frisco error of the inning. Leandro Cedeño tallied his first hit of the night, scoring Barrosa in the process just two batters later as Amarillo took their first lead.

As quickly as the Sod Poodles gained the lead, the RoughRiders took it right back. Four of the first five hitters in the top of the 5th inning hit home runs, including three straight as the RoughRiders re-took a 6-3 lead and brought an end to Carver's night with recently activated right-hander Austin Pope taking over pitching duties. A single and double play followed by a strikeout helped to stop the bleeding.

Both Amarillo and Frisco sent the minimum to the plate in the next two half innings.

Barrosa inched the Sod Poodles closer to the lead, swatting his 12th Double-A home run to the deepest part of the ballpark to start the Sod Poodles' fifth. As they did after Amarillo's first run of the game, Frisco matched the run in the top of the sixth. Blaine Crim's second home run of the game pushed the RoughRiders' lead back to three.

A leadoff single, stolen base, and then a Dalesandro RBI single started the Sod Poodles chaos in the sixth. The third Frisco error helped advance Dalesandro to second after his RBI single. The team's leader in stolen bases then swiped third base for his 32nd stolen base of the season. Forbes scored him with a sac fly to right field to cut the lead to just one run. Barrosa collected his third hit of the night and like Dalesandro, got moving on the base paths. After stealing second, Jordan Lawlar allowed both to take their time around the bases, hitting his first Double-A home run to deep left field and jolting the Sod Poodles back in front.

Amarillo's third pitching change of the night brought on right-hander Garrett Leonard. He was greeted with a leadoff double and then issued a walk in his HODGETOWN debut. Frisco attempted a sacrifice bunt and instead received two runs and a runner on third after a throwing error. The second walk issued by Garrett preceded a fly-out for the first out of the inning but also brought an end to Garrett's outing. Left-hander Andrew Saalfrank came on and surrendered a single and a walk but ended the inning without allowing a run as a strikeout ended the RoughRiders' seventh inning.

Now trailing by a pair of runs, two of the first three Amarillo hitters reached base without putting a ball into play. The second walk of the inning loaded the bases with just one out. A strikeout sent Forbes back to the plate. His second single of the night scored the tying runs as he picked up RBIs two and three for the game.

The sixth pitcher used by Amarillo was southpaw Kyle Backhus. He induced a flyout and ahead of a walk and hit-by-pitch to put two aboard. A single produced the first run against Backhus in Double-A so far while another walk and fielding error kept the inning alive. A two-out bases-loaded walk plated another as Frisco was out to a 13-10 lead after the top of the 8th.

Frisco added to it, tacking on another three runs on four hits in the top of the 9th as their lead ballooned to six runs. The RoughRiders hit their sixth and final home run of the night en route to a 16-10 win.

Game three of the series continues on Thursday night with RHP Jamison Hill making his HODGETOWN debut. Frisco will send LHP Cody Bradford (8-6, 5.15 ERA) to the mound. The second to last Thirsty Thursday of the 2022 season is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch.

Notes:

A Law Abiding Citizen Is Welcomed To HODGETOWN: Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 3 rated prospect Jordan Lawlar collected his first HODGETOWN hit in a big way. Lawlar swatted his first Double-A home run off the roof of Bar 352 in left field to give the Sod Poodles a 8-7 lead at the time in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Dallas-area native is off to a 7-for-33 start to his Double-A tenure with a home run and three RBI with seven runs scored in seven games played so far.

Tie'Quan Forbes Does It Again: Ti'Quan Forbes tallied a pair of hits and drove in three runs for Amarillo on Wednesday night. His 2-RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning with the bases loaded tied the game at 10 all. It was Forbes' 22nd multi-hit game of the year and his 9th multi-RBI game performance. Forbes is hitting .257 after a 2-for-3 night at the dish.

It Was Bound To End: After not allowing a run in any of his first five Double-A appearances, LHP Kyle Backhus finally surrendered his first run in Double-A. The lefty pitched the top of the 8th inning and surrendered three runs (2 earned) on one hit but was hurt by three walks in the frame. Up to now 8.0 IP in six games, Backhus carries a 2.25 ERA with 10 strikeouts and just three hits surrendered

Barrosa Bomb: OF Jorge Barrosa lauched his 12th home run of the season and collected his 49th RBI in Double-A with a solo shot to start the home half of the 5th inning. He ended the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Barrosa upped his batting average to .282 in 96 games played in Amarillo.

Moving On The Base Path: Amarillo swiped four bases on Wednesday, upping the season total as a team to 134 stolen bases. Nick Dalesandro swiped his 32nd base of the year and is now one shy of tying his single-season career-high for stolen bases in a season. The former Purdue Boilermaker is 32-for-35 in stolen base attempts this season. Blaze Alexander stole his 9th bag, Eduardo Diaz collected his 14th, and Barrosa got his 18th. Amarillo ranks 5th in the Texas League in stolen bases in 2022.

RBI Leader: Leandro Cedeño picked up his 91st RBI of the year to increase his Texas League lead in the category by three over Arkansas' Jake Scheiner. Cedeño went 2-for-4 on Wednesday night. His third-inning single scored Barrosa and was the final run of a three-run inning to give Amarillo the lead at the time. His two-hit performance was the 42nd mulit-hit game this year for the Sod Poodles, eight more than the next closest Sod Poodle (Jorge Barrosa, 34). His 129 hits are the second-most in the league this year.

An End To August: Amarillo finished the month of August with a 12-13 record. The team hit .276 for the month and had the 4th most runs scored in the Texas League. With another two home runs on Wednesday, the Sod Poodles slugged 29 home runs, the 5th most in the league this month. It was the third-highest home run total in a single month this season, trailing May (43) and July (40).

Playoff Push: With 17 games remaining in the 2022 second half of the Texas League Schedule, Amarillo currently sits 2.0 GB of Frisco who took over the second-half standings with their win and a Midland loss.

