Surge Make It Two in Row in Springfield

Springfield, MO- The Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 12-8 on Thursday night behind seventeen hits and three home runs to take the series lead.

The Surge struck first in the top of the first inning as Aaron Sabato hit a three-run homer to give Wichita an early 3-0 lead. Sabato finished three for five with three RBIs in the game.

Yunior Severino finished one for three with two RBIs including a sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Edouard Julien and extended Wichita's lead to 4-0.

Irving Lopez got the Cardinals on the board in the third inning with an RBI double that scored Justin Toerner and cut the deficit to 4-1.

Julien busted the game open in the fourth inning as he hit Wichita's second three-run homer of the night and extended the lead to 8-1.

The Cardinals shrunk Wichita's lead to 9-8 in the eighth inning as they scored two runs as Nick Raposo scored on a fielder's choice and Justin Toerner later scored on a wild pitch by reliever Denny Bentley.

Kyle Schmidt hit a two-run RBI single in the ninth inning that extended the lead to 12-8. Schmidt finished one for four with two RBIs in the game. Jordan Gore earned the win in relief.

Notes: Julien tallied his 29th multi-hit game of the season... The Surge improved to 30-29 on the road and 51-13 when scoring the game's first run. The Wind Surge added pitcher Michael Boyle from Fort Myers and released pitcher Ryan Horstman. Former Wind Surge infielder Spencer Steer was promoted to the Major League's with the Cincinnati Reds. He is the 13th former Wind Surge to make it to the big leagues.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Springfield Cardinals tomorrow, September 2nd for a 6:35 first pitch. Aaron Rozek will get the start on the mound for the Surge and Gordan Graceffo will take the hill for Springfield. The game will be carried by MiLB.com and Windsurge.com

