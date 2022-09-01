Drillers and Naturals Rained out Thursday Night

Tulsa, OK- Thursday evening's game at ONEOK Field between the Tulsa Drillers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals has been postponed due to rain. Rain hit the downtown Tulsa area midafternoon with the forecast showing showers throughout the evening.

The game will now be played on Friday (September 2) as part of a doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:30 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with one ticket good for both games. Game 2 will begin at 7:05 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Friday's doubleheader will be a FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks and Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by Audiology of Tulsa, FOX23 and K95.5.

Tonight's Oilers Hockey theme night and Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead giveaway will be rescheduled for Tuesday, September 13. That night will also be a COX $2 Tuesday with discounted tickets and concession items.

Tickets for the rained out game are redeemable for like tickets for any other game this season, based on availability.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Naturals will resume their six-game series with a doubleheader on Friday. It will consist of two seven-inning games with game one starting at 4:30 p.m. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

NW Arkansas - RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-3, 5.94 ERA) & LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-3, 6.41 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP John Rooney (4-5, 5.38 ERA) & RHP Landon Knack (2-8, 4.78 ERA)

