Third Annual 1 Memorial Workout at Whataburger Field
September 1, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite members of the local community and surrounding area to Whataburger Field the morning of September 11, 2022 for the third annual 9/11 memorial workout.
To participate, a $20 donation is required with all proceeds benefitting local fire and police departments. Included in each donation is entry to Whataburger Field for the stair climb as well as a ticket to the Hooks final game of the 2022 regular season following the event. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:50 AM with the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.
A separate stair climb reserved solely for local military members and first responders will occur at 8:00 AM, participants are recommended to arrive at 7:50 AM. Military members and first responders interested in this private portion should reach out to USCGC Pelican at (904) 778-6328.
Any general public interested in the 10:00 AM portion can pay for their entry online or payment can be made at the Whataburger Field Box Office starting at 9:30 AM on the day of the event.
