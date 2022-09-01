Third Annual 1 Memorial Workout at Whataburger Field

September 1, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite members of the local community and surrounding area to Whataburger Field the morning of September 11, 2022 for the third annual 9/11 memorial workout.

To participate, a $20 donation is required with all proceeds benefitting local fire and police departments. Included in each donation is entry to Whataburger Field for the stair climb as well as a ticket to the Hooks final game of the 2022 regular season following the event. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:50 AM with the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.

A separate stair climb reserved solely for local military members and first responders will occur at 8:00 AM, participants are recommended to arrive at 7:50 AM. Military members and first responders interested in this private portion should reach out to USCGC Pelican at (904) 778-6328.

Any general public interested in the 10:00 AM portion can pay for their entry online or payment can be made at the Whataburger Field Box Office starting at 9:30 AM on the day of the event.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.