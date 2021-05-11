Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Yard Goats

Hartford, Connecticut - Pedro Castellanos hit his first home run of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs (5-2), but they fell 8-4 to the Hartford Yard Goats (2-5) on Monday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Sea Dogs had won five in a row games until the loss.

The Yard Goats plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Matt McClaughlin reached on a leadoff single then Elehuris Montero drew a walk. A pop fly to centerfield was dropped out of the glove of centerfielder Jeisson Rosario, allowing two runs to cross the plate.

In the bottom of the third, Casey Golden and Sean Bouchard each hit solo home runs off of Portland starter, Frank German, extending Hartford's lead 4-0.

Portland's first two runs came in the top of the fourth inning. Johan Mieses was hit by a pitch, then moved to second on a single to centerfield by Roldani Baldwin. Back-to-back RBI singles by Ryan Fitzgerald and Pereda put the Sea Dogs on the board, 4-2.

A two-run single by Elehuris Montero in the bottom of the fourth inning extended Hartford's lead, 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a pair of doubles by Sean Bouchard and Coco Montes drove home two more runs for the Yard Goats, extending their lead 8-2.

Pedro Castellanos smashed a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, cutting into Hartford's lead, 8-4. It was the first home run of the season for Castellanos.

Portland starter Frank German was given the loss. He tossed 3.1 innings allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out two. Jake Bird was awarded the victory after his 2.0 shutout innings. Adam Lau made his 2021 debut for the Sea Dogs and threw 1.0 shutout inning in relief allowing one hit.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats face off again tomorrow night at 7:05pm. RHP Josh Winckowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will be on the bump for Portland while Hartford sends RHP Will Gaddis (0-1, 40.50 ERA).

