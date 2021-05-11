Sagdal Homered in Sens 5-3 Loss to Richmond

Drew Ian Sagdal homered in the ninth, but it wasn't enough in the Senators 5-3 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday night in the Sens home opener. The Sens fell behind 1-0 but tied the game in the second before scored three in the third forcing the Senators to play catch up the rest of the way.

On Capitol Hill: Mario Sanchez started and went the first five innings striking out six and allowing four runs. He retired the final eight batters faced. Nick Wells went a pair of innings and allowed just two hits. Bryan Dobzanski pitched the eighth allowing a run and Frankie Bartow pitched a perfect ninth striking out two.

With the Gavel: Ian Sagdal homered in three trips and scored twice. Osvaldo Duarte doubled in a run, tying the game in the second inning. Rhett Wiseman had a pinch-hit run scoring double in the seventh inning.

Filibusters: The Senators didn't commit an error Tuesday night. They went 1 x 6 with runners in scoring position. Cole Freeman had an outfield assist in the third inning.

On Deck: The Senators play game two of a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

