Tatum Sends One over the Fence as R-Phils Fall to Bowie

May 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release









McCarthy Tatum of the Reading Fightin Phils

(Reading Fightin Phils) McCarthy Tatum of the Reading Fightin Phils(Reading Fightin Phils)

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped game one of the six game set against the Bowie Baysox, 6-1. The R-Phils scored one thanks to a heater from McCarthy Tatum that sailed over the right center field wall. Bullpen pitchers were solid through the back half of the game, shutting down the Baysox.

Tatum's home run came in the top of the eighth inning off of Gray Fenter. Tatum entered in the bottom of the sixth inning to replace Matt Kroon in left field.

The Fightins recorded only two other hits throughout the night. One off the bat off Matt Vierling who extended his on-base streak to seven games. And, another from Duran in the seventh.

Notably, Duran made an incredible throw from the backstop to Arquimedes Gamboa at second base to catch Robert Neustrom stealing. It is his second runner torched this season. Later in the game, Madison Stokes nabbed a ball in foul territory by reaching way over the high first base wall.

Bowie started their scoring off early as Terrian Vavra hit a leadoff homer in the team's Opening Day. Most of their runs crossed the plate in the second as hits came in from Jaylen Ferguson, Zach Jarrett, and Malquin Canelo to score four. The Baysox added on in the eighth when Patrick Dorrian hit a moonshot to right field.

Francisco Morales got the start in the Fightins first away game. He gave up five hits and five earned runs but struck out six. Jonathan Hennigan came in for relief, pitching one inning and recording two strikeouts. The ball was then handed to James McArthur who went the distance. The righty went four strong, allowing two hits, one being a home run and striking out five.

Bowie gave the ball to DL Hall who struck out the side to open the game. He totaled nine strikeouts and just two hits in five innings. The Baysox handed the ball to Fenter who went 3.2 IP, who let up two hits, one being a home run, and struck out six. Diogenes Almengo came in for the save with two outs in the ninth.

