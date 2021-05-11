Sea Dogs to Host Job Fair on May 21st

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host a job fair to hire part-time seasonal employees for the 2021 season on Friday, May 21st from noon to 4:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs are looking to fill a variety of game day positions including Souvenir Store Associates, Security, and Order Fulfillment & Delivery Associates in concessions.

Interested applicants can print the job application, available at seadogs.com, and bring the completed form with them or complete an application on-site. Sea Dogs representatives from the various departments will be on hand to answer questions regarding the available positions.

Applicants must have availability on nights, weekends, and holidays. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age to apply for a position. The Portland Sea Dogs are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Sea Dogs request no phone calls.

"The Sea Dogs are committed to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment and we are seeking personnel that will excel in enhancing the fan experience with outstanding customer service," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The Sea Dogs will host 60 games at Hadlock Field in 2021 from May through mid-September.

