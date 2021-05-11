Ponies Blanked by Curve in Home Opener
May 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-6), playing in their first home game since September 2019, fell to the Altoona Curve 5-0 in front of 1,187 fans at Rumbletown Stadium Tuesday night. The Curve scoring came courtesy of a two-run homer by Oneil Cruz in the sixth and a three-run blast by Canaan Smith-Njigba in the ninth.
Altoona (3-3) starter Roansy Contreras (1-0) did not allow a baserunner through five and two-thirds innings and ended up allowing just two walks and no hits over six, striking out 11 for a second straight start. Binghamton starter Tylor Megill pitched five scoreless innings in the no-decision, striking out seven. Megill has allowed only two runs this season in two starts.
Thomas McIlraith (0-1) came in to relieve Megill in the sixth and after a one out walk, allowed the two-run homer to Cruz, his first of the year, breaking the scoreless tie.
McIlraith did draw a walk against Contreras with two outs in the sixth, representing the Rumble Ponies first base runner. The next batter Desmond Lindsay would also walk, but Luis Carpio would strike out to end the threat.
The Rumble Ponies first and only hit of the game came via a leadoff single from Sebastian Elizalde to begin the seventh. Elizalde would steal second, but with two out Wagner LaGrange flew out to left stranding Elizalde in scoring position.
The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series with the Curve in Binghamton Wednesday night looking for their first win of the year. First pitch is at 6:35 on MiLB.TV, with pregame coverage on MiLB.com beginning at 6:20. RHP Colin Holderman will take the mound for the Ponies against Altoona RHP Travis MacGregor.
POSTGAME NOTES: Jared Robinson pitched a scoreless inning in relief in the eighth...Elizalde was the lone Rumble Ponies player to reach base twice...Rumble Ponies Owner and President John Hughes threw out Tuesday night's ceremonial first pitch to Binghamton Mayor Richard C. David.
