Yard Goats Win Home Opener in Hartford

Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats won their home opener 8-4 against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. It was the first Yard Goats home game in 621 days and a sellout of 3,021 at 50% limited capacity. Casey Golden and Sean Bouchard each hit third inning home runs and Elehuris Montero drove in two runs as the Yard Goats snapped a five-game losing skid. Reliever Jake Bird earned his first Double-A win. Yard Goats starter Garrett Schilling worked four innings and allowed two runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning on a two out error allowing Matt McLaughlin and Eleheris Montero to come home. Harford made it 4-0 in the third inning on Golden and Bouchard's solo homers. The Sea Dogs scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and three straight hits off Hartford starter Garrett Schilling to make it 4-2.

Hartford got a two out 2RBI single by Montero in the fourth inning scoring Max George and Matt Hearn and gave the Yard Goats a 6-2 lead. Pedro Castellanos cranked a two-run homer in the seventh to pull Portland within four. Brian Gonzales and Tommy Doyle worked the final two scoreless innings for Hartford.

The Yard Goats continue their first homestand on Wednesday night (7:05 PM) against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Will Gaddas will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

