May 11, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HOT START: The Portland Sea Dogs hit the road for the first time this season on a five-game winning streak. The streak is the best start for the Sea Dogs since 2017. In the 2017 season, the Sea Dogs first won three against the Reading Fightin' Phils (4-2, 4-1, 11-10) then two over Binghamton (8-5, 3-2). The first loss of the 2017 season was the sixth game to Binghamton, 4-3.

DON'T MESS WITH MIESES: Johan Mieses smashed two more home runs in the Sunday afternoon, 12-6 victory over New Hampshire. He finished the game 2-4 with 2 two runs, 3 RBI and one strikeout. He now has four home runs in the first week of the season.

ICE IN THEIR VEINS: With runners in scoring position, the Sea Dogs are batting .339 as a team. Ryan Fitzgerald is hitting .500 with two runs scored, 3 doubles, and 4 RBI with runners in scoring position. Jeisson Rosario is batting .750 with runners on with four runs, 3 RBI and has drawn three walks.

HIT THE ROAD: The Sea Dogs take to the road for the next two weeks first facing the Hartford Yard Goats then the New Hampshire Fisher Cats before returning home to Hadlock Field. Each series this season will be six-games with Monday's being a league-wide off day.

ON THE MOUND: RHP Frank German makes his second start of the season. He did not get out of the first inning in his last appearance tossing 0.2 innings allowing five runs (one earned) on one hit while walking three Fisher Cats.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.