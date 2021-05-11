RubberDucks Win 5-0 in Erie, Become First Akron Team to Go 6-0

Three Akron RubberDucks pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout of the Erie SeaWolves in a 5-0 victory, achieving the club's first 6-0 start since moving to Akron before the 1997 season. Consecutive swings in the third inning - a two-run single by center fielder Alex Call and a three-run home run by Trenton Brooks - provided all the offense in the road schedule opener for the RubberDucks, who are the last remaining unbeaten team in Double-A in 2021.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game with one out in the third inning, Erie right-hander Pedro Payano hit Jose Fermín with a pitch, and third baseman Tyler Freeman singled to right field. After a walk to second baseman Richie Palacios, Call hit a two-run single to right field, scoring Fermín and Freeman. On the next pitch, Brooks drilled a three-run home run - his first of the season - to right field for a 5-0 Akron lead. Payano fanned the next six batters, and the RubberDucks had only one more hit, but they had enough to secure a win.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Eli Lingos scattered three hits over the first three innings and faced just one batter over the minimum in five scoreless innings. He struck out five batters without a walk and picked off Jacob Robson from first base to end the first inning. A line drive double play caught and turned by Palacios in the third inning erased the only baserunner in scoring position against Lingos. Left-hander Skylar Árias pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts. Right-hander Nick Mikolajchak worked two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Brooks, Call, Fermín and Freeman have each reached base safely in all five games they have played this season...Brooks hit his first home run since he hit one against Erie Sept. 1, 2019, at Canal Park.

Notebook

Akron's previous best season start was 5-0 (2016)...The RubberDucks pitched their first shutout of 2021 and lowered their team ERA to a Double-A-best 1.50...RubberDucks pitchers have struck out 10 batters in five straight games and have 65 strikeouts through six games this season...Time of game: 2:28 (quickest of the season)...Attendance: 1,866.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Erie at 6:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron LHP Juan Hillman (0-0, 000) is scheduled to face SeaWolves RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

