Win Streak Hits 6 with Doubleheader Sweep

May 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - Two walk-off wins gave the Arkansas Travelers a doubleheader sweep and a sweep of the three game series against the NW Arkansas Naturals. Game one was a 5-4 final with game two going to the Travs, 3-2, in front of a crowd of 4,720 on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The victories stretch the season-best winning streak for the Travs to six games. They lead Tulsa in the division race by 5.5 games.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* After NW Arkansas scored four times with two out in the top of the third to get the lead, the Travs came right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a Jake Fraley RBI double.

* Evan White tied the game with a two out infield single in the sixth inning.

* Joseph Odom connected for his second walk-off RBI of the season with a two out single in the seventh.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Down a run, the Travs bullpen kept the game close by stranding a pair of Naturals in scoring position in both the fifth and seventh innings.

* Two walks and single loaded the bases to open the bottom of the last inning. After a strikeout, Logan Taylor hit a potential double play ball to the second baseman. However, the shortstop's realy throw to first was off target and got away allowing the tying and winning runs to score.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* DH Jake Fraley: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* RF Nick Zammarelli: 2-3, run, BB, 2 2B

* C Joseph Odom: 2-4, RBI

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* CF Jake Fraley: 3-4, 2B, RBI

* RHP Reggie McClain: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* The victories marked the team's third and fourth walk-off wins of the season.

* The series sweep was the second of the year against NW Arkansas and makes the Travs 9-1 against their in-state rivals.

* Jake Fraley has now hit in six consecutive games, going 12-23 with five doubles and six RBIs.

Up Next

The homestand continues with the Springfield Cardinals coming in for a 7:10 start on Thursday night. Right-hander Andrew Moore (NR) makes his season debut for the Travs against righty Angel Rondon (0-0, 7.20) for the Cards. It is Bark in the Park night and the first 300 dogs receive a rope Frisbee. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.