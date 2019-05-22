RockHounds Rally Comes up Short

On the first of back-to-back "Education Days" at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, the kids had a lot to cheer about. Meanwhile the RockHounds, after spending much of the day in the principal's office, so to speak, almost pulled off a major comeback.

The Frisco RoughRiders used the long ball to build a 7-0 lead and held on for the win, but not before the RockHounds scored six times in the final two innings and came within a few feet of taking the lead in the ninth. With two on and two out, Greg Deichmann's opposite field drive was caught at the base of the wall by Frisco left fielder Bredon Davis to end the game.

With the win, Frisco regained a game-and-a-half lead over the RockHounds in the Texas League South Division (see below).

Frisco starter Esmerling Vasquez did not allow a hit until the top of the sixth. The right-hander walked four batters but did not surrender a run in his 5? innings and earned the win. The 'Hounds scored six times against the Riders bullpen, including two against Walker Weickel in the ninth before Weickel escaped with his second save.

After the RoughRiders manufactured a pair of runs in the third inning, Juremi Profar led off the fourth with a home run and Josh Altmann added a two-run shot later in the same frame. Alex Kowalczyk's 425-foot blast to deep right-center in the seventh pushed the lead to 7-0 and proved to be the game-winning swing for Frisco when the "final school bell rang."

Notable

With the win, Frisco (24-21) will remain in first place in the South going into Wednesday's series finale, leading the RockHounds (22-22) by a game-and-a-half. Corpus Christi (22-21) is now one game back and Amarillo (19-23) trails by three-and-a-half entering their game Tuesday night in the Panhandle. The Hooks and Sod Poodles (like the 'Hounds and Riders) conclude their series Wednesday morning at Amarillo.

The start of the game was delayed nearly a half-hour due to rain, so the kids would probably be surprised at the final score, as most were headed back to their classrooms well before the RockHounds rallied.

For the second time in three games, the 'Hounds scored on a ball hit in the air to shallow left field. Jonah Heim's two-out pop up to the left side fell between three Frisco defenders and Chase Calabuig scored from second base to bring the 'Hounds to within a run at 7-6.

Elvis Andrus joined Frisco on a Major League re-hab assignment and was the RoughRiders' designated hitter. Elvis, who played in Frisco in 2008 on his way to the Show, received a hero's welcome, but he didn't "stay" long. The Rangers' star went 0-for-3, including a strikeout (all against starter Kyle Friedrichs) and did it all on five pitches.

Mikey White 's flair double in the eighth his on-base streak to 19 games (he added a line drive base hit to left in the ninth). Mikey is hitting .274 in the 19-gamer (13 runs / 11 RBI with a .391 on-base percentage) and .326 in his last 11 games (six doubles, HR, seven RBI).

Luis Barrera 's leadoff double in the sixth, the RockHounds' first hit of the game, extended his hit streak to 10 games. In the 10-gamer, Luis is hitting.304 (14-for-46) with four doubles, two triples, one HR and five RBI. He has also hit in 12-of-his-last-13 games (.271)

Chase Calabuig went 1-for-3 (run, two walks) to extend his on-base streak to 12 games, with hits in 10 of them (.286) and has been on base in 25-of-27 games overall (games with at least one plate appearance). Chase also has hits in four straight games (6-for-14, HR, 4 RBI).

Edwin Diaz had a good day ... and he didn't even play. The 'Hounds third baseman extended his on-base streak to 12 games Monday night on a hit by pitch, but he now also is credited with a hit in the game. A tough play for Frisco shortstop Michael De Leon on a ball of Diaz' bat has been changed to a hit. It's too bad the same can't be said for his amazing catch in the seventh inning Monday night. Edwin caught Josh Altmann's foul ball at the very edge of the steps of RoughRiders' dugout. He made the catch with his momentum then taking him down the steps and into the dugout. After a conference, the umpiring crew ruled it a "no catch, " but video replay clearly showed he made the play. Just "one of those calls" that happen, but it was a great catch, quite possibly worthy of SportsCenter.

Next Game

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Dr Pepper Ballpark Frisco, Texas

First pitch 11:05 a.m.

- Final of a three-game series and third of a seven-game road trip (at Amarillo May 23-26)

- Radio: No broadcast (weekday / day game)

Probable Starters

FRI: Joe Palumbo (LH, 0-0, 3.55)

RH: Daulton Jefferies (RH, 0-1, 3.75)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds open a six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28

May 28-30 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

May 31-June 2 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

