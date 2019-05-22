Report Card Rewardz Offered on Tuesday, June 4th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and GoGo squeeZ are proud to offer a Report Card RewardZ program this year. For a good end of year report card, all students (K-12) will receive two (2) FREE Dugout Premium Tickets to the game against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Mariners) on Tuesday, June 4th.

Students that attend the game against the Travelers on that night as part of the Report Card RewardZ program presented by GoGo squeeZ will receive two (2) FREE Dugout Premium tickets (up to $23.50 in value) in exchange for getting at least an "A" or an equivalent grade in their school's grading system on their end of year report card. Those students are also invited to participate in an on-field recognition that will take place prior to the game. The Naturals encourage fans that would like to participate in the pre-game recognition to meet above Section 118 on the concourse by 6:25 p.m. to be taken down to the field. If you are redeeming your report card for tickets on June 4th, fans are being asked to arrive by 6pm to give ample time to get your tickets and line up for the recognition.

This offer can be redeemed at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office in advance of the game during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 2 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or after 12:00 p.m. on the day of game. This deal is only available in-person so we ask that fans bring the report card directly to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office at the time of redemption and they will be given the best available seats. Additional tickets, if needed, are available to be purchased at the time of redemption to guarantee that the family is seated together.

Fans on Tuesday, June 4th will enjoy Buck-A-Brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Arvest Customer Discount Night.

For more information on the Naturals' Report Card RewardZ program presented by GoGo squeeZ, fans can call us at (479) 927-4900, email us at tickets@nwanaturals.com, or stop at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

