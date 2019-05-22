Elvis Homers, Riders Rally to Beat Midland

May 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Rehabber Elvis Andrus hit a solo homer and the RoughRiders scored four runs in the eighth to knock off Midland 5-2 Wednesday afternoon.

SYNOPSIS

* Andrus led off the fourth with a long homer to left-center field, cutting Midland's lead to 2-1.

* Still trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Preston Beck put the Riders in front with a three-run double.

* Three Riders relievers combined for five scoreless innings to seal the victory.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Elvis Andrus: 1-for-3, HR, RBI

* Joe Palumbo: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

* James Jones: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (W)

NEWS AND NOTES

* Wednesday's win was already Frisco's 13th come-from-behind win this year (out of 25 total wins) and the fourth when trailing after seven innings.

* Eliezer Alvarez pushed his on-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning walk.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Corpus Christi, Thursday, 6:15 pm

RHP Pedro Payano (3-1, 5.15) vs. RHP Brandon Bailey (0-1, 5.52)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.