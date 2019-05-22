Elvis Homers, Riders Rally to Beat Midland
May 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Rehabber Elvis Andrus hit a solo homer and the RoughRiders scored four runs in the eighth to knock off Midland 5-2 Wednesday afternoon.
SYNOPSIS
* Andrus led off the fourth with a long homer to left-center field, cutting Midland's lead to 2-1.
* Still trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Preston Beck put the Riders in front with a three-run double.
* Three Riders relievers combined for five scoreless innings to seal the victory.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Elvis Andrus: 1-for-3, HR, RBI
* Joe Palumbo: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
* James Jones: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Wednesday's win was already Frisco's 13th come-from-behind win this year (out of 25 total wins) and the fourth when trailing after seven innings.
* Eliezer Alvarez pushed his on-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning walk.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Corpus Christi, Thursday, 6:15 pm
RHP Pedro Payano (3-1, 5.15) vs. RHP Brandon Bailey (0-1, 5.52)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 22, 2019
- Elvis Homers, Riders Rally to Beat Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Edge Hooks 7-6 in Series Finale Slugfest - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks, Military Members to Join Forces for Batting Practice Aboard USS Lexington - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Report Card Rewardz Offered on Tuesday, June 4th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- RockHounds Rally Comes up Short - Midland RockHounds
- Hooks Forge Series Win in Panhandle - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Score 2 in 9th, Cardinals Lose 3-2 - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.