Naturals Swept in North Little Rock

May 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Northwest Arkansas came-up short in a pair of one-run games in Wednesday's double-header, falling 5-4 and 4-3 to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travelers completed the sweep with a two walk-off wins over the Naturals.

In game one, Northwest Arkansas (19-26) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning off starter, Ricardo Sanchez. After back-to-back two-out singles by Nick Heath and D.J. Burt, infielder, Gabriel Cancel roped a double down the leftfield line to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead. The next batter, Emmanuel Rivera clobbed his second home run of the season, sending it near the left-centerfield scored board. The ball cleared the grass berm in left-centerfield and pushed the advantage to 4-1.

Starter, Gerson Garabito finished five innings, allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeout and left with a 4-3 lead. He handed the ball to left-hander, Gabe Speier. Arkansas scored the tying run against Speier in the sixth inning on an infield base-hit, aided by the sun.

The Travelers walked-off on Joseph Odom's single to leftfield with two-outs in the last of the seventh, clinching the series for Arkansas.

In game two, the Naturals led for the majority of the contests. Arkansas grabbed an initial 1-0 lead; but Burt led-off the third inning with a double down the leftfield line. He moved to third on a sac bunt by Heath and scored on a sac fly by Khalil Lee to tie the game.

Anderson Miller scored on a wild pitch from starter, Reggie McClain in the fourth and gave the Naturals' a 2-1 lead. Starter, Ofreidy Gomez worked five innings of one-run baseball with six strikeouts and scattered five hits.

Emilio Ogando threw a scoreless sixth inning and the Franco Terrero (2-3, 6.06 ERA) pitched the seventh. Terrero walked the first two batters and then allowed a single to load the bases. After striking out Kyle Lewis, he induced a ground-ball to second base. The force-out was made at second, but the relay throw back to first to complete what would have been a game-ending double play was wide, allowing the winning run to score.

The Naturals dropped three straight one-run games and have played in a league-high 21 one-run games, going 11-10 in such affairs. Northwest Arkansas has played in five straight one-run games, dating back to Saturday, May 18.

Burt led the offense on the day going 5-for-6 with a double and two runs scored. Heath finished 3-for-7 on the day with two stolen bases. The Naturals swiped six bags in the second game of the double-header, marking the third time this year the club has stolen six bases in a single game.

The seven-game road trip continues with a four-game series in Tulsa, Okla. against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at ONEOK Field. Right-hander, Conner Greene (3-2, 3.96 ERA) takes the ball in game one against knuckle-ball, right-hander, J.D. Martin (1-3, 6.25 ERA) for the Drillers.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 with the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on AM-1590, the Ticket-2 and the Naturals Radio Network.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.