Sod Poodles Salvage Wild Finale

AMARILLO - Despite matching a club record with six home runs, Corpus Christi fell short of a series sweep Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 7-6 decision to the Sod Poodles before 5,146 fans at Hodgetown.

Stephen Wrenn began the blitz in the first by cracking a line drive onto the right-field berm for his second home run in as many at-bats. Wrenn belted his first dinger of 2019 in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

The Wrenn round-tripper Wednesday was the only damage against Amarillo lefty Adrian Morejon, who was limited to three innings while working his way back from the injured list.

Miguel Diaz struck out the first two hitters he faced in the fourth before surrendering consecutive clouts by Lorenzo Quintana, Joshua Rojas, and Chas McCormick. The barrage vaulted the Hooks ahead, 4-3.

Chris Baker answered in the home half with his first home run of the year, a two-out, two-run poke off lefty Brett Adcock (0-5).

Trailing 5-4, Corpus Christi (23-22) regained control in the sixth via two more solo shots off Diaz (2-0). Abraham Toro opened the frame with a blast to right and Rojas turned in his second consecutive multi-homer performance with a two-out big fly.

The Sod Poodles (20-24) pushed ahead for good in the fifth thanks to a two-run double by Owen Miller.

The Hooks, who struck out a season-high 16 times, squandered a lead-off triple by Wrenn in the eighth. David Bednar extricated Amarillo from a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth by recording two Ks and flyout to cement his third save.

Corpus Christi lefty Jonathan Bermudez turned in a fine Double-A debut by retiring all nine men he faced.

The Hooks, who went 4-3 on the road trip, return to Whataburger Field for Blue Ghosts Weekend. The series against first-place Frisco begins Thursday night at 6:15 as the first 2,000 fans receive a Blue Ghosts stainless steel tumbler from AutoNation. Corpus Christi trails the RoughRiders by 1.5 games in the first-half Texas League South standings.

