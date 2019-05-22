Sod Poodles Edge Hooks 7-6 in Series Finale Slugfest

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles were victorious over the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 in Wednesday's dramatic series finale at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles and Hooks combined for eight solo home runs in the matinee contest with six coming off the bats of Corpus Christi. With the victory, the Sod Poodles avoided the sweep and improve to a season record of 20-24.

Both Ivan Castillo and Chris Baker highlighted the Sod Poodles offense with a home run each.

Sod Poodles starter Adrian Morejon exited after three innings, making way for Padres' rehabber Miguel Diaz, tossing 41 pitches total in his third start since being activated from the injured list. He allowed just two hits and one run with three strikeouts.

Padres' rehabber Miguel Diaz completed his fourth rehab appearance following the seventh inning. He tossed four innings, allowing five hits, which were all solo home runs, and struck out nine Hooks' batters - both new career highs.

The Hooks got the offense going early on in the morning game as Stephen Wrenn broke the zero with a solo home run - his second in two games - to make it a 1-0 Corpus Christi lead.

After two hitless halves, the Sod Poodles found their swing in the bottom of the third. Brad Zunica led the frame off with his fourth double of the season while Buddy Reed collected a bunt single behind him. After a fielder's choice groundball off the bat of Rodrigo Orozco to plate Zunica and tie the game at 1-1, Castillo connected with his first pitch, sending his second home run of 2019 over the left-field wall to put the Sod Poodles up 3-1.

Diaz, who started the inning in good shape with two consecutive strikeouts, allowed three consecutive solo home runs to Lorenzo Quintana, Josh Rojas, and Chas McCormick to give the Hooks the 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Baker shifted the lead back into Amarillo's hands after he knocked a two-out, two-run home run to right-centerfield, plating Webster Rivas, who singled, giving the Sod Poodles the 5-4 advantage.

Amarillo kept their foot on the pedal in the bottom of the fifth after two consecutive singles by Orozco and Castillo started the inning. Following a fly out by Edward Olivares, Owen Miller lined a two-RBI double off of the left-field LED board, marking his 10th of the season, to extend the home squad to a 7-4 lead.

The slugfest continued into the sixth after Hooks' Abraham Toro became the seventh batter in the game to collect a home run and Rojas collected his second solo home run of the day, marking Corpus Christi's fifth and sixth solo home runs in game three, minimizing the Sod Poodles lead to 7-6.

In the eighth, Hooks' Wrenn led off the top half with a stand-up triple on his line drive to the right-centerfield gap to represent the tying run. But southpaw reliever Travis Radke replied with two consecutive strikeouts and a groundout to strand the run 90 feet away and maintain the one-run lead.

In the ninth, the Hooks caused more late drama when they loaded the bases against Radke with three consecutive singles. With new reliever David Bednar and no outs to work with, he struck out Anibal Sierra and Osvaldo Duarte while Wrenn flied out to maintain the one-run lead and end the contest after two hours and thirty-two minutes.

On Thursday, the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Midland RockHounds will begin a four-game series at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo with first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Streaking: Ivan Castillo crushed a two-run home run to left field Wednesday afternoon, extending his current hit streak to seven games. During his hit streak, he is batting 12-for-30 (.400), with five RBI, seven runs, and a home run.

Working His Way Back: Southpaw Adrian Morejon made his seventh start in game three of the series with Corpus Christi, tossing three innings while allowing only one run with three strikeouts. The start was Morejon's third since being reinstated from the Amarillo Injured List on May 13.

Solo Mission: In the three-game series between the Sod Poodles and Hooks, Corpus Christi hit nine solo home runs off Amarillo pitching. On Wednesday afternoon, the Hooks belted three consecutive one-run home runs which were the first time in HODGETOWN history where a team has reached the feat.

Career Day: Miguel Diaz made his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday tossing four innings and tied a career-high allowing five earned runs all of which were solo home runs. Diaz also recorded a career-high nine strikeouts in his relief appearance and earned his second victory during his rehab stint with Amarillo.

Long Ball: The Sod Poodles pitching staff Wednesday afternoon gave up a season-high six home runs to the visiting Corpus Christi Hooks.

Ca(STILL)o RAKIN': Infielder Ivan Castillo has been extraordinary since being added to Amarillo's roster on May 3. In 15 games, Castillo has not batted below .300, currently holding a .353 average (24-for-68) with ten runs, three doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI. He has gone hitless in only two games.

On The Board: Amarillo infielder Chris Baker hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning of Wednesday's contest. Last season with High-A Lake Elsinore, Baker hit four long balls. Almost two years to the day, on May 23, 2017, Baker slugged his first two home runs of the season against Inland Empire while with the Storm.

Curse Reversed: In games one and two of the Sod Poodles three-game series with the Hooks, the Sod Poodles only collected two runs on ten hits. In game three, Amarillo exploded for eight hits and scored seven runs against Corpus Christi.

Series Recap: Amarillo avoided being swept by the Corpus Christi Hooks as they were victorious by a final score of 7-6 in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Amarillo by Morning: The Sod Poodles played their first morning game in HODGETOWN history on Wednesday, May 22 against the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of an announced attendance of 5,146.

Swipers Swipin': The Sod Poodles are 25-for-28 in stolen bases in the month of May.

Heatin' Up: Outfielder Buddy Reed, who is currently batting .212 on the season, is on the rise as he is 11-for-30 in his last nine games with a home run and two doubles with three runs scored and four RBI. He collected a four-hit game on May 13 versus Midland.

Strong Arms of the League: The Amarillo Sod Poodles pitching staff leads all of the Texas League with 461 strikeouts. Behind the Sod Poodles is Corpus Christi arms with 437.

Movin' On Up: Amarillo reliever Andres Munoz was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Tuesday. Munoz appeared in 15 games with the Sod Poodles where he struck out 32 of the 54 batters he faced and only allowed seven hits. Munoz recorded a team-high in saves with four for Amarillo. On May 15, Munoz's fastball touched 104 MPH.

The New Guy: The Padres number five pitching prospect, Michel Baez made his first appearance Tuesday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Baez went two innings in relief while allowing one run on two hits and striking out four Hooks batters.

Series Preview: The Sod Poodles continue their seven-game homestand at HODGETOWN Thursday night as they play host to the Midland RockHounds for a four-game set. First pitch Thursday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates set to open at 6:00 p.m.

