Win Cash, IceHogs Prizes at Anything That Floats Race on August 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Join the Rockford IceHogs at the "Anything That Floats" event on Sunday, Aug. 18 to win a variety of great IceHogs prizes, shop team merchandise and get information on the upcoming 2019-20 hockey season.

The IceHogs will have a team tent set up on the docks at Prairie St. Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. during "Anything That Floats." Fans are invited to stop by to shop a variety of merchandise, including IceHogs T-shirts, pucks and various novelty items. Fans can also enter the third annual Rubber Duck Race by purchasing rubber ducks on-site that afternoon at Prairie St. Brewing Co. Rubber ducks will be available for $5 per duck or $20 for five ducks, with proceeds benefitting local charities.

The race will be held on Aug. 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. The rubber ducks will be dropped into the river off Whitman St. Bridge and float towards Prairie St. Brewing Co. Cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers of the duck race, respectively.

Additional prizes for the rubber duck race include:

-Free suite to any one IceHogs home game in October, November or December (18-person suite)

-Four tickets to the IceHogs home opener on Oct. 12 (two packs available)

-Four tickets to IceHogs game on Oct. 18 (two packs available)

-Two tickets to every IceHogs home game in October (four games total)

-Team-signed hockey stick

-IceHogs jersey

-IceHogs prize pack with signed memorabilia

Ducks can also be purchased prior to Sunday, Aug. 18 at either the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, Prairie St. Brewing Co. (including Dinner on the Docks) or Owley Oop.

For additional information, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 or visit rratfr.com.

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

