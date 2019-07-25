Devils to Face Comets, Crunch in Preseason Action

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club will play three preseason games prior to the 2019-20 season. The Devils will play a home-and-home against the Utica Comets and one home game against the Syracuse Crunch.

The preseason will start when the Comets host the Devils on Friday, September 27 inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 p.m. The Devils will host the Comets the following night, Saturday, September 28 at 7:05 p.m. at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Devils will then finish the preseason at home when they take on the Crunch on Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Full season members will receive a complimentary voucher for one preseason game. Tickets for all plan holders can be purchased for $8 in advance and $11 day of game (one per seat/flex pack). Non-members can purchase a single game ticket for $10 in advance and $13 day of game.

In addition, children under 12 will receive a free ticket to the game on Sunday, September 29 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The Binghamton Devils released the Summer Six-Pack ticket offer that includes tickets to six fan-favorite promotional games during the 2019-20 season. When purchased, fans are automatically entered to win a FREE Binghamton Devils custom Cornhole Board set!

The Summer Six-Pack will include the following games:

- Opening Night - Saturday, October 5, 2019

- Star Wars Night - Saturday, October 26, 2019

- Black Friday - Friday, November 29, 2019

- Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 14, 2019

- New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

- Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The package is priced at $105 for Black and Silver sections and $114 for White and Red sections. Packages must be purchased in person at the Devils executive offices in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, over the phone by calling 607-722-7367, or online!

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand-new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

