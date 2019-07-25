Comets 2019-20 Preseason Schedule Announced

July 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets President Robert Esche announced that the Comets will play a home and home preseason series against the Binghamton Devils.

The Comets will host the first game of the series at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. The second game of the series will be played at the Veteran's Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY on Saturday, September 28 at 7:05 p.m. Ticketing information for the preseason game at the Adirondack Bank Center will be announced a later date.

The Comets will host their home opener on Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Individual tickets for regular season games will go on sale Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.