Ontario Reign Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

July 25, 2019





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Reign's 2019-20 schedule begins with Opening Night, presented by Bud Light, on Friday, October 4, the first time in AHL franchise history that the Reign have opened a season on home ice. Opening Night includes the first giveaway night of the season, a puck, commemorating Ontario hosting the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, on January 26 and 27 at Toyota Arena.

The Reign will have 12 giveaways, for the first 3,500 fans at each game, during the 2019-20 season. The full giveaway schedule is as follows:

Date Giveaway Presented By

Friday, Oct. 4 All-Star Classic Commemorative Puck

Friday, Oct. 11 2019-20 Magnet Schedule Lifestream

Saturday, Oct. 12 Reign Adult Jersey Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

Saturday, Nov. 2 Blanket San Antonio Regional Hospital

Friday, Nov. 15 Kings/Reign Co-Branded Umbrella Liqui Moly

Friday, Dec. 27 LA Kings Star Wars Beanie

Saturday, Feb. 8 Blanket San Antonio Regional Hospital

Sunday, Feb. 16 Reusable Shopping Bag Sprouts Farmers Market

Friday, Feb. 21 Reign Youth Jersey Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Saturday, Feb. 29 Reign Hat

Saturday, Mar. 14 Bobblehead Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

Friday, Mar. 27 Active Socks Active Ride Shop

Saturday, Apr. 11 Reign Team & Dance Team Poster

Also returning for the Reign is a full slate of specialty jerseys, starting with Dia de los Muertos Night on October 12, the first time that the Reign have worn a specialty jersey to commemorate the holiday. In total, the Reign will wear ten specialty jerseys during the 2019-20 season, in addition to warmup jerseys during the first half of the season.

A full list of the Reign's 2019-20 specialty jersey slate is below:

Date Specialty Jersey Theme Presented By

Saturday, Oct. 12 Dia de los Muertos Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

Saturday, Nov. 2 Hockey Fights Cancer American Cancer Society

Friday, Nov. 15 LA Kings Throwbacks Hope Reigns Foundation

Saturday, Dec. 14 Holiday Themed Loma Linda University Children's Hosp. Foundation

Friday, Jan. 10 San Antonio Regional Hosp. San Antonio Regional Hosp. Foundation

Saturday, Feb. 8 Pink in the Rink San Antonio Regional Hosp. Foundation

Saturday, Feb. 29 First Responders American Red Cross

Saturday, Mar. 14 St. Patrick's Day Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

Friday, Mar. 27 Military Appreciation Ontario International Airport

Saturday, Apr. 4 Pucks & Paws Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley

Other theme nights returning for the 2019-20 season include the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Sunergy Construction, on Saturday, December 14. Last season, the Reign set a franchise record with 9,121 stuffed animals donated to Toys For Tots during the holiday season.

Back for its second season is Wild West Night on Saturday, January 18, followed by Kingston's Birthday, presented by Dave & Buster's Ontario, on Monday, January 20 with a special 3:00 p.m. start time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Reign will conclude the season with their annual Fan Appreciation Night and jerseys off our backs on Saturday, April 11.

New to the Reign schedule this season is Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 26, Star Wars Night on Friday, December 27 and Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by Blue Shield of California, on Friday, February 21.

Beerfest, presented by Punch Bowl Social, returns to Toyota Arena with four events scheduled for the 2019-20 season, beginning with Oktoberfest on October 26. Beerfest will also be held on Saturday, January 18, Saturday, February 29 and Saturday, April 4. $2 Bud Light Fridays are also back for the 2019-20 campaign. All Friday games in Ontario will feature $2 Bud Light cans through the end of the first intermission at all concession stands.

A special addition to the Reign's schedule, Ontario will also host the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport. The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Sunday, January 26 with the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge held on Monday, January 27. Both events will take place at Toyota Arena. For more information on the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, visit ontarioreign.com/allstar .

Reign fans can reserve their tickets for ten of the biggest games of the season with a mini plan. The Black and Silver plans are five-game packages, each including five theme nights, four of which are giveaway nights. Mini plans are on-sale now by visiting ontarioreign.com/mini-plans .

Additional giveaways and promotions may be added or changed at a later date. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Ontario Reign's 2019-20 promotional schedule, visit ontarioreign.com/games .

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

