Forward Brett Gallant Signs Two-Year AHL Contract with Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team signed forward Brett Gallant to a two-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. A 6'0", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Summerside, PE, Gallant, 30, posted 2-2-4 with 65 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 38 appearances for the Monsters last season. In 171 career games played for Cleveland spanning four seasons from 2015-19, Gallant notched 410 penalty minutes (the third-highest total in franchise history) and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Champions.

Gallant posted 17 penalty minutes in four NHL appearances for the New York Islanders during the 2013-14 season and supplied 12-12-24 with 1,272 penalty minutes and a -47 rating in 359 career AHL outings for the Syracuse Crunch, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2009-19. In 63 career ECHL appearances for the Elmira Jackals and Reading Royals spanning parts of two seasons from 2009-11, Gallant contributed 2-3-5 with 317 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.

