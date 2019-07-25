Colorado Signs Goaltender Mason McDonald

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Mason McDonald to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. McDonald was the first goalie selected in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft when he was taken by the Calgary Flames in the second round and #34, overall. The 23 year-old has played in five AHL games with the Stockton Heat, posting a record of 3-1-0 with a with a 3.97 GAA and a .861 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound netminder has gone 47-33-7 in three seasons in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder and Kansas City Mavericks. During that time, he registered a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save -percentage.

McDonald spent five seasons at the major junior level with the Charlottetown Islanders and Acadia-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL. In 150 total contests, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native went 63-60-13 to go along with a 3.41 GAA and a .901 save-percentage. McDonald also represented Team Canada in the 2014 U-18 World Junior Championships and the 2016 U-20 World Junior Championships. In addition to winning a bronze medal with Team Canada's U-18 squad, he would also be named the tournament's Best Goaltender after posting a tournament-best .930 save-percentage.

