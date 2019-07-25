Amerks Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

July 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their 2019-20 preseason schedule, featuring a matchup with the North Division rival Syracuse Crunch and back-to-back meetings against the Toronto Marlies.

Rochester plays its first of three exhibition contests on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Crunch at the Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The 4,300-seat Gene Polisseni Center is home to the RIT Men's and Women's NCAA Division I hockey teams.

The Amerks then meet the Marlies in the first half of a home-and-home series on Friday, Sept. 27 at Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. before the action shifts north of the border on Sunday, Sept. 29 for a rematch between the two teams at Ray Twinney Complex in Newmarket at 4:00 p.m.

Ticket information for both Amerks home games will be announced at a later date.

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

2019 ROCHESTER AMERICANS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Thursday, Sept. 26 Syracuse Crunch Gene Polisseni Center (RIT) 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 Toronto Marlies Harborcenter 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 Toronto Marlies Ray Twinney Complex 4:00 p.m.

