Coyotes Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Rapid City Rush

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed a two-year affiliation agreement with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL for the 2019-20 season. The Rush previously served as the Coyotes ECHL affiliate from 2015-2017.

"We are excited to once again partner with the Rapid City Rush as our ECHL affiliate," said Coyotes Assistant General Manager/Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "The Rush are a first class organization with a passionate fan base. We look forward to working with owners Jeff Dickerson and TJ Puchyr (Spire Sports + Entertainment) as well as owner Scott Mueller and Head Coach Daniel Tetrault."

Rapid City is entering its sixth season in the ECHL and plays its home games at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, S.D. The Rush is one of 28 teams that compete in the ECHL and play in the Mountain Division of the Western Conference. The franchise was founded in 2008 and won the CHL Championship in 2009-10.

"We are extremely excited to announce our affiliation today with the Arizona Coyotes organization," said Rush Owner Jeff Dickerson of Spire Sports + Entertainment. "When we first set out in this process, we weren't just looking for an affiliate for the sake of an affiliation. We wanted to work with an organization that we shared common goals with, could grow with, and that gave opportunities for advancement for our players and staff. From the moment we met with Steve Sullivan, we knew this was the place for us, and we look forward to playing a part in the success of our partners in Tucson and Phoenix."

Daniel Tetrault enters his third season as head coach of the Rush after previously serving as an assistant coach for Rapid City. Tetrault previously played 15 seasons of professional hockey in the AHL, ECHL, CHL, IHL and WPHL.

Rapid City will open the 2019-20 season against the Allen Americans on October 11th.

Tucson Notes

- During the Coyotes inaugural affiliation agreement with Rapid City, 2018-19 Roadrunners Michael Bunting, Adin Hill, Dakota Mermis and Dysin Mayo spent time with the Rush.

- In addition to Bunting, Hill and Mermis, goaltender Marek Langhamer joins the three as members of the organization whom have played at all three levels of the affiliation (ECHL, AHL, NHL).

- Nine players from the 2018-19 Tucson roster spent time in the ECHL last season, 15 total players have spent time in the ECHL at one time during their careers.

