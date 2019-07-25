Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced two preseason contests prior to the start of the team's 26th regular season.

The Crunch will travel to face the Rochester Americans at the Gene Polisseni Center located on the Rochester Institute of Technology campus on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The team will then visit the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena to battle the Binghamton Devils on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.

The Crunch will return to the War Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19 to host the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital.

