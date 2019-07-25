Marlies Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2019 preseason schedule, featuring two games against the Rochester Americans.

Toronto will face Rochester on Friday, September 27 at HarborCenter in Buffalo, NY with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Marlies and Americans will travel to Newmarket, ON for a preseason game hosted by the Central York Girls Hockey Association on Sunday, September 29 at the Ray Twinney Recreation Complex at 4:00 p.m. A barbeque open to the public will be held beginning at 11:00 a.m. The barbeque will feature special guest appearances, face painting, ball hockey and more.

Ticket packages are now available for purchase for $35 at marlies.live/newmarket which includes a ticket to the preseason game as well as the Marlies Family Day game at Scotiabank Arena on February 17 at 3:00 p.m. against the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey). A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Central York Girls Hockey Association.

Toronto will open their 2019-20 season at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 5 against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at 4:00 p.m.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 11 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

