Win Against Top Reds Prospect in Dayton

April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - In a matchup headlined by two of the game's top prospects, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-3) defeated the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 5-1, at Day Air Ballpark on Friday night.

Against last year's second overall pick and the Reds' No. 1 prospect, Chase Burns, Fort Wayne struck first. Brandon Butterworth began the ballgame with a walk. Two batters later, Brendan Durfee provided an RBI double down the right-field line, scoring Butterworth.

For the 'Caps, Opening Day starter Enmanuel Pinales shined in his second start of the season. Pinales retired each of the first nine batters he faced, striking out five. In the fourth, Pinales ran into trouble loading the bases without an out. Following a strikeout, Pinales got an inning-ending double play to keep the frame scoreless.

In the end, Pinales would need just 61 pitches to get through five innings, striking out seven.

Fort Wayne's offense pulled through again in the sixth. Ethan Long, Nerwilian Cedeño, and Jacob Campbell all smacked singles, bringing home three runs. The 'Caps added another in the seventh before Tyson Neighbors (Padres No. 15 prospect) struck out the side in the ninth.

Next Game: Saturday, April 12 @ Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Isaiah Lowe (Padres No. 10 prospect)

- Dragons Probable Pitcher: LHP Adam Serwinowski (Reds No. 21 prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

