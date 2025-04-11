Win Against Top Reds Prospect in Dayton
April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - In a matchup headlined by two of the game's top prospects, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-3) defeated the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 5-1, at Day Air Ballpark on Friday night.
Against last year's second overall pick and the Reds' No. 1 prospect, Chase Burns, Fort Wayne struck first. Brandon Butterworth began the ballgame with a walk. Two batters later, Brendan Durfee provided an RBI double down the right-field line, scoring Butterworth.
For the 'Caps, Opening Day starter Enmanuel Pinales shined in his second start of the season. Pinales retired each of the first nine batters he faced, striking out five. In the fourth, Pinales ran into trouble loading the bases without an out. Following a strikeout, Pinales got an inning-ending double play to keep the frame scoreless.
In the end, Pinales would need just 61 pitches to get through five innings, striking out seven.
Fort Wayne's offense pulled through again in the sixth. Ethan Long, Nerwilian Cedeño, and Jacob Campbell all smacked singles, bringing home three runs. The 'Caps added another in the seventh before Tyson Neighbors (Padres No. 15 prospect) struck out the side in the ninth.
Next Game: Saturday, April 12 @ Dayton (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Isaiah Lowe (Padres No. 10 prospect)
- Dragons Probable Pitcher: LHP Adam Serwinowski (Reds No. 21 prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2025
- Win Against Top Reds Prospect in Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Velazquez's Big Night Guides Captains To 7-3 Win Over Whitecaps - Lake County Captains
- Adkison Provides Power, Cubs Rally Past Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Velazquez's Big Night Guides Captains To 7-3 Win Over Whitecaps - Lake County Captains
- Adkison Provides Power, Cubs Rally Past Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Soto Shines, Kernels Score Two Late, Knock off Beloit 6-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugnuts Comeback Winners 4-3, Hope Homers for Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Cubs Come from Behind Again, Win 4-3 with Big Fourth Inning - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Score Late to Beat Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Quad Cities Out-Twirls Wisconsin in Pitchers' Duel - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Quad Cities Swipes A Win From Wisconsin Letson Strikes Out Eight In Five Innings, But Bandits Score Late For The Victory - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Burns Pitches Well But Dragons Fall to Fort Wayne, 5-1 - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Quieted in Lake County, 7-3 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Valenzuela Rallies Nuts to 4-3 Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group Begins Tuesday, April 15 - Dayton Dragons
- Yanez Transferred to AAA St. Paul, Whitaker Transferred from a Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Late Rally Comes up Short, Beloit Tops Cedar Rapids 8-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Win Against Top Reds Prospect in Dayton
- 'Caps Bats Go Quiet Again in Dayton
- 'Caps Bats Quiet on Road
- Six-Run Eighth Propels 'Caps
- Late Comeback Falls Short vs Lugnuts